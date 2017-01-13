Friday, January 13, 2017
Women’s March on Washington plans sister march in Charleston
Demonstration set for Jan. 21
by Dustin Waters
on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 2:53 PM
Women's March on Washington
For those who can’t make it to D.C. for the presidential inauguration, the South Carolina chapter of the Women’s March on Washington movement will hold a local demonstration on Jan. 21.
Promoting inclusivity, activism, and community, the gathering will take place in Liberty Square at 11 a.m. Those in attendance will then march down Calhoun and Meetings streets to the Charleston County judicial center, where a rally is set to begin at noon. Everyone wishing to participate is encouraged to RSVP online at actionnetwork.org/events/wmow-charleston
According to the group’s mission statement, “We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families — recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”
