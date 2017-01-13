The Agenda: MUSC board spending not illegal; 50,000 expected at Clemson parade; Could Trump curb REAL ID?

Flickr user thedigitel

50,000: The number of spectators expected to attend a Clemson University celebration parade on Saturday following the Tiger football team's national championship win. Source: Greenville News

AP headline: "Up Next for Dylann Roof: 2nd Trial, Long Death Row Wait"

State lawmakers want the S.C. Commission on Higher Education to do more to curb the cost of college, but the CHE says it can't provide oversight when lawmakers bypass their authority. Source: The State

S.C. Sen. Larry Grooms gives the impression that under a Trump administration, South Carolina won't be required to comply with decade-old secure ID regulations adopted by Congress after 9/11. Source: The State

Leaders of the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room say they aren't giving up on a $3.6 million proposal to expand their military museum and display the Confederate battle flag removed from the Statehouse grounds. Source: The State

P&C headline: "As South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley moves toward new role as UN ambassador, Sen. Lindsey Graham takes aim at its funding"

A Richland County high school principal won big on 'Jeopardy!' last night, knocking off the defending champion and earning over $20,000. Source: The State

Big spending by the MUSC board may have tested the public trust, but it didn't violate the law, a state inspector general's report says. Luxurious spending at downtown hotels and restaurants was apparently curbed when the P&C exposed the expenses. Source: P&C