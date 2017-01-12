The Agenda: Clyburn on Sessions; MUSC board cuts back; Navy destroyer to be commissioned in Charleston

click to enlarge Flickr user usdagov

The State Supreme Court will hear arguments in the dispute over who should ascend to become lieutenant governor next week. Source: The State

Congressman Jim Clyburn had some choice words about Republican colleagues in the Senate who have been working to re-frame criticism of Trump's attorney general nominee, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions. Source: P&C

After lavish at downtown Charleston hotels and restaurants was uncovered by the Post and Courier, the MUSC Board of Trustees has reportedly cut back a bit. Source: P&C

A new guided-missile destroyer bearing the name of Charlestonian Ralph Johnson will reportedly be officially commissioned here in Charleston. Source: P&C

The New York Times released an updated '36 Hours in Charleston' today. (It's better than the 2015 'update' that was mostly actually done in 2013.) Source: New York Times

Garrison Keillor's latest trip to Charleston appears in his latest column. Source: Washington Post

And Camden, S.C. resident and Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker writes: "Dylann Roof's last words"