Thursday, January 12, 2017

Find yourself in the crowd at the Clemson-Alabama national title game

Whole Lotta Orange

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 11:21 AM

click image
  • Screenshot
Were you among the record crowd at Raymond James Stadium on Monday to witness Clemson's historic win over the Alabama Crimson Tide?

If you missed out, do you know someone who did make the trip?

Well, get your mousing fingers ready to zoom in and find yourself or your favorite Tiger fan in this crazy 360-degree 'gigapixel' image from midfield during the first quarter that captured pretty much everyone fortunate enough to snag a ticket to the game. (Unless they were making a beer run.)

