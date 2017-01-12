Thursday, January 12, 2017
Find yourself in the crowd at the Clemson-Alabama national title game
Whole Lotta Orange
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 11:21 AM
Were you among the record crowd
at Raymond James Stadium on Monday to witness Clemson's historic win over the Alabama Crimson Tide?
If you missed out, do you know someone who did make the trip?
Well, get your mousing fingers ready to zoom in and find yourself or your favorite Tiger fan in this crazy 360-degree 'gigapixel' image
from midfield during the first quarter that captured pretty much everyone fortunate enough to snag a ticket to the game. (Unless they were making a beer run.)
