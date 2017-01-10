The Agenda: Jury will likely get Roof case today; Schools leader wants new buses; Columbia JCC gets threat

click to enlarge Flickr user dhendrix

A Jewish Community Center in Columbia, S.C. was among more than a dozen across the nation which received bomb threats on Monday. Source: The State, NYT

Closing arguments are expected today in the sentencing phase of convicted Emanuel AME Church killer Dylann Roof. The jury will decide if the federal government will execute him for the racially-motivated killings in 2015. Source: P&C

WIS-TV headline: "Lawmakers to begin new session with familiar topics and less money"

State Superintendent Molly Spearman is calling for lawmakers to replace some 1,000 school buses across the state, some of which are more than 20 years old. The initiative would cost $95 million. Source: P&C, The State

Washington Post editorial last week: "Obama should designate a monument to Reconstruction"

P&C editorial today: "30 years later, hike the gas tax"