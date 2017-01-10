Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing nine in Charleston church

click to enlarge Robert Maniscalco

Dylann Roof, the 22-year-old white supremacist responsible for the deaths of nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church, has been sentenced to death. Given a choice between the death penalty and life in prison without the possibility of release, jurors delivered a unanimous decision Tuesday, determining that Roof should pay for his crimes with his life.Found guilty on all 33 counts of a federal hate crime indictment in December, Roof insisted on serving as his own attorney during the sentencing phase of the trial. Although he was deemed competent to represent himself — following several challenges by his standby attorneys and closed hearings — Roof refused to call any witnesses or present any evidence in his defense. Instead, after attorneys for the prosecution had examined the lives of all his victims through the testimony of their loved ones, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel advised Roof as to what he needed to do next. Not willing to call witnesses or testify, Roof stood as the jury took their seats and clumsily told the court, “The defense rests.”