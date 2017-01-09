The Agenda: Tigers go for title tonight; Legislature coming back; Riley enters classroom

click to enlarge Flickr user greerjasona

The legislature returns to session tomorrow to deal with many of the same issues that have sat unaddressed since last session plus a few new challenges with the impending departure of Gov. Nikki Haley and the power shuffle it will set up. Source: P&C

The State headline: "For SC’s 35,000 state workers, Legislature promises only pain"

With Haley's confirmation hearing scheduled for next week, the governor will deliver what will likely be her last State of the State address on Wednesday this week. Source: P&C

Chris Singleton, son of Emanuel AME shooting victim Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, will serve as the marshal of the Charleston Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Source: P&C

Longtime Charleston Mayor Joe Riley begins his retirement career as an educator this week, as his class on leadership and city politics gets underway at the Citadel. Source: P&C

After a complaint from a Humanist group, S.C. state troopers will no longer distribute a book to family members of those killed in traffic accidents which uses Bible versus and cites God. Source: AP

Clemson University will spend millions to pay its coaches bonuses and send players, staff, band members, and school officials to Tampa Bay for tonight's national championship game. But thanks to a unique insurance policy and some money to offset costs from the College Football Playoff organization, that bill will get significantly smaller. Source: Greenville News

On Friday, President Barack Obama issued denials of applications to conduct seismic tests for undersea oil and gas off the South Carolina coast. Coastal Congressman Mark Sanford said the decision was a testament to citizen input. Landlocked Upstate Congressman Jeff Duncan, called the move an "abuse" of American companies. Source: P&C