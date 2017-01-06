The Agenda: S.C. could lose jobs without Obamacare; Republicans cautious on how to repeal; Dabo rakes in bonuses

click to enlarge Healthcare.gov

S.C. could lose some 30,000 public and private sector jobs and more than $1 billion in revenue if Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act, says a study by the Commonwealth Fund and the GWU School of Public Health. Source: P&C

The S.C. Republican delegation and congressional Republicans as a whole seem to agree that the Affordable Care Act should be repealed, but there's little consensus on how to do it. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "Replace Obamacare carefully"

Charleston County Councilman Vic Rawl is the new chairman of county council. Source: P&C

S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says that if state Rep. Chris Corley doesn't resign after being indicted for gun and domestic violence felonies, the House should expel him. Source: P&C

$1.3 million: The amount in bonuses already earned by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney for his Tigers performance in the postseason. Source: Greenville News

The State editorial: "Bring the national title home this year"

Gov. Nikki Haley could go before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Jan 18 as part of her confirmation as U.N. ambassador. Source: P&C