The Agenda: Significant snow unlikley for Chs.; Heartbreaking testimony; Templeton puts off decision

Forecasters say you should NOT expect this over the weekend.

The Upstate of S.C. could get 2-3 inches of snow this weekend as polar air descends on the South and Mid-Atlantic. For Charleston, it doesn't look like we'll have any significant snowfall. Source: Spartanburg Herald-Journal, WaPo

Only snowflakes will be with the Arctic surge later Saturday as precip exits, NO accumulation. #chswx pic.twitter.com/qqLLXtR84n — Dave Williams (@LCWxDave) January 5, 2017

Lawyers and a bankruptcy judge met yesterday to hash out bankruptcy proceedings for the former Naval Hospital in North Charleston. Source: P&C

NYT: "Conditions That Form More Hurricanes Also Protect U.S., Study Finds"

A North Charleston Kmart is among over 100 Kmart and Sears stores set to close as part of the latest downsizing of the company. Source: P&C

Tearful testimonies were given yesterday in court by loved ones of the nine people killed at Emanuel AME Church by Dylann Roof. Full reports by P&C, AP, and City Paper reporter Dustin Waters.

Former DHEC and Department of Labor Catherine Templeton says she'll postpone a decision and announcement on whether she'll run for governor in 2018 until this spring. Templeton had previously floated a run before Gov. Nikki Haley, who would have been term-limited, was picked for U.N., meaning that the likely-future governor, Henry McMaster, could run as an incumbent in 2018. Source: AP