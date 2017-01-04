Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The Agenda: Graham calls ethics move "the dumbest fricking thing"; Wilson wants court to weigh in on Leatherman

Rice and Duncan among GOP supporters of ethics changes

Posted by Sam Spence on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 11:51 AM

Attorney General Alan Wilson says he wants the State Supreme Court to weigh in on whether Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman can avoid becoming lieutenant governor when the seat becomes vacant with Henry McMaster's move to governor. Source: The State, P&C

S.C. Congressmen Jeff Duncan and Tom Rice appear to be the only members of the state's delegation who were poised to support efforts to remove independent oversight from U.S. House ethics investigations. Source: P&C

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on House Republicans' efforts: "The dumbest fricking thing I've ever heard" Source: Politico

P&C: "South Carolina's pending ethics commission isn't all that independent, experts say"

Charleston County Schools are looking to some state-level tax reforms that could help the district make ends meet after Act 388 in 2007 cut the amount of revenue the state brought in. Source: P&C

Bi-Lo says it will close its Ben Sawyer Boulevard store in Mount Pleasant. Source: P&C


