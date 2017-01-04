Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Rep. Chris Corley suspended from office after indictment on felony domestic violence and gun charges
Faces 25 years in prison if found guilty
by Sam Spence
on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 2:41 PM
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Corley
Republican state Rep. Chris Corley was suspended from office today by House Speaker Jay Lucas after being indicted on felony domestic violence and gun charges.
In a press release at this afternoon, Lucas said Corley was "suspended effective immediately" pursuant to state law. If convicted, Corley's office will be vacated and a special election must be held. If acquitted, he will be reinstated.
Corley was arrested last week
after an incident where he allegedly hit his wife and threatened her with a gun in the presence of minors. In a press release today, the state attorney general's office said Corley faces 25 years in prison for both charges if convicted.
The Graniteville rep recently ran unopposed for a second term in his Aiken County district. He made national news in 2015 when he sent a Christmas card showing the Confederate flag and urging his colleagues to repent for their votes. Corley fought the removal of the flag after the mass killings Emanuel AME.
