Charleston is the latest place where Joe Biden says he wants to be reborn
Biden today: "When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston."
by Sam Spence
on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 5:27 PM
It's no secret that Vice President Joe Biden enjoys our lovely city. His frequent trips to Kiawah Island for vacation and various haunts around the city in support of political allies are known to tie up traffic for hours. The Veep even grew a pretty robust grassroots "Draft Biden" movement in S.C. as he considered whether to run for president last year.
Biden decided against that run for president, and we all know what happened next.
But in talking with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott today at his swearing for the 115th Congress, Biden confirmed his love once again for the Holy City, telling Scott: "When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston."
A cute line, right? Well, a cursory Google search turns up that Biden has previously said that he wants to be reborn in the U.S. Virgin Islands
, Puerto Rico
; Southampton, N.Y.
; Italy
, and San Diego.
Of course, Biden is also a devout Catholic and likely does not actually believe in reincarnation.
Cover photo courtesy The White House.
