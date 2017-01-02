Dylann Roof found competent to serve as own attorney

click to enlarge File

Security camera footage showing Dylann Roof entering Mother Emanuel on the night of the shooting

Following a second closed competency hearing, Dylann Roof has once again been found fit to represent himself during the federal trial for the 22-year-old white supremacist.After being found guilty last month on a 33-count indictment, including hate crime charges stemming from the June 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME Church, Roof will serve as his own attorney during the sentencing phase of the trial now set for Wed. Jan. 4. During a December hearing, Roof stated that he does not plan to call witnesses or present evidence as jurors determine if he will receive the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of release.Roof was examined for approximately five hours over the weekend leading up to Monday’s competency hearing, which dragged on throughout the day. In preparing for the final phase of the trial, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel handed down an order dictating what will be allowed in the courtroom as Roof takes part in the proceedings.Both Roof and federal prosecutors will address the jury for opening and closing statements while standing at a lectern positioned in the courtroom. Roof will not be allowed to approach the jury, the witness stand, or the judge.