Friday, December 30, 2016

The Agenda: Mulvaney investments hedging against dollar?; Roof getting another competency test; Bowl time

Mulvaney's investments in alternative currencies

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 11:33 AM

U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney - FLICKR USER GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Flickr user Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney

Congressman Mick Mulvaney, picked by Trump to lead the executive budget-writing agency, has invested himself hundreds of thousands of dollars in precious metals and mining companies, a move described as "often seen as a hedge against collapsing currency." Source: Bloomberg

A group of activists who call themselves the United Black Men of Charleston County say they're seeing some progress in their work to root out gang violence in the area. Source: P&C

P&C opinion page on Chris Corley domestic violence investigation: "What is Aiken County sheriff hiding?"

A federal judge has ordered another competency exam for convicted Emanuel AME Church killer Dylann Roof before his trial moves into the sentencing phase. The move comes after Roof says he won't call any witnesses or present evidence in his defense. Source: The State, P&C

Clemson is preparing for this weekend's Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes as USC licks its wounds following a shootout loss in the Birmingham Bowl against USF. Source: Greenville News, The State

Tags: ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS