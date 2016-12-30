The Agenda: Mulvaney investments hedging against dollar?; Roof getting another competency test; Bowl time

Flickr user Gage Skidmore

U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney

Congressman Mick Mulvaney, picked by Trump to lead the executive budget-writing agency, has invested himself hundreds of thousands of dollars in precious metals and mining companies, a move described as "often seen as a hedge against collapsing currency." Source: Bloomberg

A group of activists who call themselves the United Black Men of Charleston County say they're seeing some progress in their work to root out gang violence in the area. Source: P&C

P&C opinion page on Chris Corley domestic violence investigation: "What is Aiken County sheriff hiding?"

A federal judge has ordered another competency exam for convicted Emanuel AME Church killer Dylann Roof before his trial moves into the sentencing phase. The move comes after Roof says he won't call any witnesses or present evidence in his defense. Source: The State, P&C