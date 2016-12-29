The Agenda: Many Chs-area police not enforcing texting ban; Prepping for eclipse chasers; No guns for Corley on bond

File

Don't touch that phone, Chs.

AP's 2016 in review: "Uneasy 2015 in South Carolina leads to more trials in 2016"

Convicted Emanuel AME mass murderer Dylann Roof says he wants details about his mental health sealed during the sentencing phase of his death penalty trial next week. Source: Reuters, AP

Several rural, Democratic South Carolina counties are some of the most consistently partisan counties in the nation since 1912. Source: Washington Post

As part of his $20,000 bond agreement on domestic violence and gun charges, conservative state Rep. Chris Corley can't possess guns. Source: The State

As of yesterday, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has yet to release dashcam footage of Corley's arrest and the Aiken Standard reports that the agency "will not deny" filed FOIA requests. Source: Aiken Standard

According to McClatchy, it's unclear who is paying travel expenses for most Trump transition meetings. S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley's office said the Republican Governors Association and RNC paid her way. Other S.C. politicians including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Congressman Mick Mulvaney both traveled to New York to meet with the president-elect. Source: The State

The statewide texting ban has been in place for two years, but Charleston-area police agencies have written less than 100 citations. North Charleston Police Department has issued zero. Source: P&C

The total solar eclipse that will occur next August could bring many to S.C., where the eclipse will be visible for more than two and a half minutes in many areas. Source: P&C