Retrial for Michael Slager scheduled for March

click to enlarge Grace Beahm/Post and Courier

Lead defense attorney Andy Savage and former North Charleston officer Michael Slager

The state murder trial of Michael Slager has been scheduled to begin March 1, 2017, according to a judge's order issued Thursday. The first trial for the former North Charleston officer charged with the shooting death of Walter Scott ended on Dec. 5 in a mistrial. After 22 hours of deliberation, the jury in that trial was unable to come to a unanimous decision regarding Slager's guilt or innocence on the charge of murder.Under the current schedule, Slager's retrial will commence prior to his federal trial, which is set to begin with jury selection as early as May 1, 2017.Early last May, Slager pled not guilty to federal charges of deprivation of rights under the color of law, use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and obstruction of justice. Federal attorneys will not pursue the death penalty, but Slager faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted.