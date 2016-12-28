Civil War sub Hunley stumps Jeopardy contestants on Tuesday's final question

click to enlarge
Charlestonians everywhere were standing a little straighter and speaking a little stronger Tuesday evening with the latest chance to show off obscure historical facts one absorbs by living in one of America's oldest cities.
After a fairly mundane game that included a $1,000 clue about Roxy Music and showed the defending champ's confusion over Obamacare vs. the Affordable Care Act
, the Hunley slipped unnoticed (as designed) into Final Jeopardy.
In the category "The Civil War," the clue read: "Made from a boiler at a Mobile, Alabama machine shop, it was deemed a success though it went down off Charleston 3 times."
And all God's people say: "What is the Hunley?"
After the 30-second answer period, host Alex Trebek proved prophetic in predicting that the contestants may mistakenly think the answer is one of the more famous ironclad warships. The contestants responded, "Merrimack," "Monitor," and "the cotton gin." So, Trebek nailed it that Monitor and Merrimack would appear in the responses, but the same can't be said for "the cotton gin." Responding to a snarky tweet
last night by this web editor, contestant Hallie Boston said
Eli Whitney's (non-submersible) invention was the only thing that came to mind as time ticked away.
The answer proved a toughie for most everyone who responded on Twitter, except for those with Holy City roots of course.