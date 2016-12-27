Tuesday, December 27, 2016

The Agenda: Bill would allow guns in schools; Chs. rents going up; Graham threatens to cut U.N. funding

Charter backers using Charleston as test market?

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge JONATHAN BONCEK FILE
  • Jonathan Boncek file

In the coming year, S.C. lawmakers have proposed allowing concealed firearms in K-12 public schools and on college campuses. Source: P&C

Could charter school backers be preparing to use Charleston as a test bed for pushing the 'semi-independent' schools? Source: P&C

Mount Pleasant spent 2016 fighting large-scale development along the fast-growing Coleman Boulevard corridor, but recently approved a 55-foot hotel to be built on Hungryneck Blvd., near the historically black, unincorporated Four Mile community. Source: P&C

President-elect Donald Trump tweeting on the United Nations, which he appointed S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley to lead: "...It is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time."

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he'll propose a bill in Congress to cut off funding to the U.N. unless the Security Council repeals its recent vote to condemn Israeli settlements in Palestine. Source: CNN

Charleston registered the fifth highest rental rate increase in the nation during Q3 2016, says RentRage. Source: P&C


