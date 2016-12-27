Confederate flag defender Chris Corley, facing domestic violence and gun charges, called for leaders with morals

click to enlarge
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Corley
In the months after the Emanuel AME shooting and the debate over the Confederate flag outside the S.C. Statehouse in 2015, S.C. Rep. Chris Corley was one of a few who vehemently defended the flag. After the flag was removed, he sent Christmas cards pining for a time when "South Carolina’s leaders possessed morals."
On Tuesday, Corley was arrested and charged with first degree domestic violence and pointing a firearm at a person.
Arrest records, first reported by the Aiken Standard
, say the Graniteville Republican is accused with hitting a woman in the face with a closed fist, pointing a handgun at her, and threatening to kill her. Corley, 36, reportedly made the threats after the woman said he was "caught cheating."
Corley has spent his single term in office as a champion of controversial conservative issues, including restricting welfare programs, speaking out against resettlement of refugees in S.C., supporting the 'Fair Tax,' and fighting Sharia law. Corley also proposed a statewide referendum
on whether the Confederate flag should fly in front of the Statehouse. That measure was also sponsored by Reps. Bill Chumley and Mike Burns, better known recently for their proposed
statewide "porno filter."
In 2015, Corley voted in favor of a proposal that strengthened state domestic violence laws.
Despite calls by Gov. Nikki Haley for "anyone"
to run against Corley, he was elected to a second term last month.
Ahead of the holidays last year, Corley made waves for a Christmas card
he reportedly sent to GOP colleagues that showed the Confederate flag in front of the Statehouse and read: "May your Christmas be filled with memories of a happier time when South Carolina’s leaders possessed morals, convictions and the principles to stand for what is right."
The card urged colleagues to use the Christmas holiday to repent for their Confederate flag vote: "May you have a blessed Christmas, and may you take this joyous time as an opportunity to ask for forgiveness of all your sins such as betrayal." Corley said the card was an attempt at humor.
At the time of publication, Corley remained in custody in Aiken County.