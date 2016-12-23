Friday, December 23, 2016

The Agenda: Merrill in court; Fmr. Sanford consultant in Trump White House; "No chance" Haley steps aside

Millions expected on the roads this holiday

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge Jason Miller consulted for Mark Sanford in the past and will run White House communications for Trump - TWITTER.COM/JASONMILLERINDC
  • twitter.com/JasonMillerinDC
  • Jason Miller consulted for Mark Sanford in the past and will run White House communications for Trump

Common Cause, which pushes for disclosure in government, says that Gov. Nikki Haley should step aside as she spends more time preparing to become America's United Nations Ambassador. Her spokesperson says "there's no chance" that will happen. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "Offshore drilling fight is still on"

1.4 million: The number of South Carolinians expected to travel between today and January 2, 2017. Source: Aiken Standard

After prosecutors pointed out that Republican state Rep. Jim Merrill could face 66 years in prison on ethics violations if convicted, a Richland County judge set a $146,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning Merrill won't pay that amount unless he fails to show up for court. Source: P&C

Jason Miller, who helped Congressman Mark Sanford win two elections, will serve as President-elect Donald Trump's White House communications director. Source: P&C

A Chester County prosecutor is unhappy with President Barack Obama for cutting the sentence of a S.C. drug offender as part of ongoing work the president says he's doing to eliminate excessive drug-related sentences. Source: Rock Hill Herald


Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS