The Agenda: Merrill in court; Fmr. Sanford consultant in Trump White House; "No chance" Haley steps aside

Jason Miller consulted for Mark Sanford in the past and will run White House communications for Trump

Common Cause, which pushes for disclosure in government, says that Gov. Nikki Haley should step aside as she spends more time preparing to become America's United Nations Ambassador. Her spokesperson says "there's no chance" that will happen. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "Offshore drilling fight is still on"

1.4 million: The number of South Carolinians expected to travel between today and January 2, 2017. Source: Aiken Standard

After prosecutors pointed out that Republican state Rep. Jim Merrill could face 66 years in prison on ethics violations if convicted, a Richland County judge set a $146,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning Merrill won't pay that amount unless he fails to show up for court. Source: P&C

A Chester County prosecutor is unhappy with President Barack Obama for cutting the sentence of a S.C. drug offender as part of ongoing work the president says he's doing to eliminate excessive drug-related sentences. Source: Rock Hill Herald