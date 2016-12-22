The Agenda: Sanford says conservatives afraid of Trump; Upstate elk in Chs.; Stopping Sharia law in S.C.

click to enlarge Twitter.com/MarkSanford

Charleston-area U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford says that conservative members of Congress hesitant to step out of line in following President-elect Donald Trump "for fear of Sean Hannity, for fear of Breitbart." Source: Politico

Tommy Baker on plans for a small Mt. Pleasant retail strip he just bought: "We will tear it down and put used cars on it." Source: P&C

The Citadel's Summerall Guards will participate in Donald Trump's inauguration parade between the U.S. Capitol and the White House. Source: P&C

An elk that wandered into inhabited Upstate areas has been relocated to Charles Towne Landing. Source: WIS-TV

President Barack Obama's measures this week to protect some Atlantic and Arctic waters from offshore drilling do not include areas off the Carolinas, Virginia, and Georgia. Source: P&C

Don't worry, everyone: The same Greenville state rep. who is trying to ban porn from S.C. internets is also trying to ban Sharia Law from being enforced in state and national courts. So we got that going for us, which is nice. Source: Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Could Congressman Mick Mulvaney, a hard-lined conservative floated to head the executive branch budget office, be the first Trump appointee to quit over ideological differences with the president? Source: The State

WaPo columnist Catherine Rampell: "Trump’s OMB pick seems poised to ignite a worldwide financial crisis"