100 years of South Carolina letters to Santa

Charleston Daily News

Anne Myrtle Waters

Niles Pryor

🎄 🎄 🎄

click to enlarge

John McKay

Lucille Cothran

Edith Jewell

Wilma Wright and Miles Wright

🎄 🎄 🎄

C.B. Gibson

Charles Stacy Jr.

Sara Edna Taylor

Wilkes Thomas Parker

Mandy Lue Leagan

Benjamin Moore

click to enlarge Charleston Daily News

This brief announcement from the Charleston Daily News in 1870 shows the struggle of getting a day off in the newspaper business

Frank Cox

🎄 🎄 🎄

Sarah Lee Cronic

Annette Love

🎄 🎄 🎄

Amy Cooper

Diallo Hall

🎄 🎄 🎄

Christina Scoggins

As thewrote in 1872, “The season is at hand of all seasons, and of all times the most joyous and best. Little hearts beat faster and faster as old Father Time each day takes up a new link of the chain that binds the present to the future and yet divides them. Business becomes a pleasure at this season when Santa Claus, with portly mien and beaming smile, makes the rounds on his grand annual and universal shopping tour.”So in celebration of the holidays, here’s a look back at a few choice letters to Santa, culled from local newspapers and publications from the past 100 years or so. Through the Great Depression and world wars, some kids remember the spirit of the holidays, while other little jerks ask for yachts. Ponch from “CHiPs” also gets a shout out.Dearest Santa Claus,I am a little girl of 10 summers. I wait your presence with great interest ... I help my mamma about the house and also enjoy going to every day school. Well, Santa, I hope you will enjoy Christmas as you have many little friends. So goodbye.Your little friend,Dear Santa,I want you to bring me some candy, apples, oranges, and raisins, and a new suit of clothes. I will thank you very much. I also want a little wagon for my father is very poor, and I am too small to earn a living. I want you to bring all my little school-mates something if you please. I have been a good boy, so please fill a heaping up stocking. I want a drum to make pa sick and drive my mamma crazy. I want a dog I can kick, so he will not get lazy. I want a powder gun to shoot right at sisters Bessie and Annie, and a big trumpet I can toot loud at granny. I want a big false face to scare into fits our baby. I want a little hatchet too, so I can do some chopping upon our piano when mamma goes shopping. I want a nice hard rubber ball to mash all to splinters the mirror and candy that will make me sick so mamma all night will hold me and make papa get the doctor quick and never try to scold me. And, Santa Claus, if papa says I am naughty, just tell him it’s a mistake.Good-bye Santa,Dear Santa Claus,I am a little boy, 11 years old, but have eaten so much in the past year I am so fat that I can hardly get about. I have been a good little boy since last Christmas. I haven’t been to the picture show but two or three times. I have invested all my money in war savings stamps.Santa, as it is getting near Christmas, I am going to tell you what I want. To start off with, I want a battleship as large as the Pennsylvania, a railroad train, a private railroad, a subway system, a building the exact reproduction of the Woolworth building, a private yacht, a cotton mill, a telephone system ... a machine gun, a gun that will shoot 70 miles, a Packard automobile, a submarine, a bag of candy, and a tin horn. And Santa, if you think that is too much, you may leave off the bag of candy and the tin horn, but please don’t leave off both of them ...Your good little boy,Dear Santa,I am my mamma’s baby girl just 10 years of age. I thank you being so nice to me last Xmas. Santa, it is almost time for you to bring me a nice doll, some apples, oranges, raisins, candy, and some nuts.Santa, I have a brother in law in France who cannot be with us this Xmas. Santa, cheer up his life by carrying him some fruit and plenty to eat. Please don’t forget him ...Your little friend,Dear Santa Claus,I am a little girl, eight years old. I live at Fountain Inn, S.C. I want you to bring me this Christmas, a big doll that will open and shut her eyes. I want a doll cart and trunk and a tea set. Santa, this is all I will ask for this Christmas. Do not forget my uncles that are in service. I have four uncles in service now ...Your little girl,Dear Santa,Xmas is almost here and I have been wondering if you would come to see brother, little sister, and myself. Papa has been sick for some time and we are not expecting much, but would be glad if you would think of us. I would like to have a doll, stove, fruits. Brother says he will be glad to get a train and fruits. Baby sister wants a doll, also a stove. I am eight years old and I go to school. Santa please don’t forget us please.We will be expecting you, so goodbye,I am a good little boy. I’m going to school. I am eight years old. I want a pedal car and a monkey climber and some candy and some of all kinds of fruits. I want a fire wagon and a little wagon with two little mules. Well Santa, times is hard and I want you to bring all you can. So I close for this time to Santa.Dear Santa,I am a little boy, seven years old. I would like for you to bring me some useful things. I would like to have a bicycle and a pair of gloves and some good fruits, and candy if times are not too hard for those things; if you will bring me these things, I will promise you I will be a good boy, and please think of my little brother, Randolph, he would like to have some nice things.Your little friend,Dear Santa,Please don’t forget that little brother and I have moved from Leesville to the good town of Gaffney. I want a doll and a table, and brother wants a horn so he can wake up Dad.Your little girl, that always helps mama,Dear Santa,I am a little boy, five years old, and I am every bit boy, so you will know what to bring a real boy, such as cap busters, horns, drums, and trains, and also fruits and nuts.Your little friend,Dear Santa Claus,I am a little girl, eight years old. I have not been to school till this year, and am in the second grade. I study hard and try to make a good mark. Santa Claus, I have been a good girl, so you would come to see me, and I want you to bring me a dolly, a tea set, and lots of nice things to eat. Wishing you a merry Christmas.Your little friend,Dear Santa Claus,I am so glad to write you again. If it don’t cost too much, please bring me a watch, a pair of leggins, a box of shot for my air gun, and some fruits. Don’t forget little sister; she wants a big doll. Papa and mama, also.My Dear Santa Claus,I am writing you, as I see the other little folks are writing. I want you to bring me an air rifle, a boy scout suit, a billy goat with white spots on it, and a wagon to drive him to. Please bring me some fruit, candy, and nuts, and don’t forget my mamma and brothers and sister. I will close for this time.Lots of love,Dear Santa,I am a little girl, seven years old in the second grade at Leslie School. I want a bassinet and a rocking chair for me and please bring me a surprise. Be good to the little boys and girls as you are to me. I love you and Mrs. SantaDear Santa,I’m six years old, and sometimes I’m good and sometimes I’m bad. Please bring me a toy typewriter, a tea set, a sewing machine set, table tennis set, doll stroller, and a nurse kit, and a watch, and anything else you think I will like. Be good to all the children everywhere.Dear Santa Claus,I have not looked through the catalog yet. I will look when I have time. At school I am the best at math. I like going to school. At home, I clean up. I take my bath by myself and sometimes clean the house when I have time.Love,Dear Santa Claus,I want a Ponch and Jon handcuffs, glasses, gun, holster, and keys from “CHiPS” and I want a remote-control Corvette.Love,Dear Santa,How is Rudolph and Dasher and Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen? How is Mrs. Santa? How are you too, Santa? How are your elves? Have a happy Christmas. Can I have a guitar? I would like a computer. I would like a Uno. Can I have a CD game? Can I have a dog? I would like an angel.I love you, SantaDear Santa,Thanks so much for the toys that you brought me last year. I hope you are happy and well. I have been nice so far. Please bring me one cat, Nintendo 64,monstars, one Beast War.Love,Ryan Coker