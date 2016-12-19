The Agenda: Statewide 'porno filter'?; Mulvaney for OMB; McMaster's grows real estate holdings

click to enlarge Flickr user zulfinho

Conservative Republican Congressman Mick Mulvaney was announced Friday as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Office of Management and Budget. Source: AP, NPR, NYT

State Sen. Vincent Sheheen is one S.C. lawmaker who's mulling a run to replace Mulvaney: "We just need to start electing some people who aren't full of B.S." Source: Facebook

A bill that's been filed for the new legislative session would require a $20 statewide opt-in registry for anyone who wants to view obscene or pornographic material on the internet. State Rep. Mike Burns describes exactly how the material would be blocked from entering the state on the information superhighway: "It’ll require a porno filter that’ll be put on it." Source: Free Times

While climbing to the highest levels of state government, Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster also amassed Columbia-area real estate holdings to nearly $6 million. Source: P&C

Context from fmr. City Paper and Free Times reporter Corey Hutchins in 2010: "Slumlord Millionaire?"

$1 million: The amount Hyman's Seafood will pay to settle a 179 person wage theft class action lawsuit. Source: P&C

