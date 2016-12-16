Friday, December 16, 2016

The Agenda: Reconstruction monument in S.C.?; Trump A.G. pick reportedly vague on Slager prosecution

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin meets with Trump

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 11:30 AM

In St. Helena Island yesterday, Congressman Jim Clyburn and the director of the National Park Service discussed what would need to happen to have a national Reconstruction monument established in the Lowcountry. Source: Beaufort Gazette

In a private meeting Thursday between Trump attorney general pick U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions and North Charleston city and community leaders, Sessions reportedly did not say whether the Trump administration would pursue federal civil rights charges against ex-North Charleston cop Michael Slager. Sessions visited as U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's guest and P&C columnist Brian Hicks was the only journalist in attendance. Source: P&C

The Citadel will level the visitors bleachers at Hagood Memorial Stadium to replace the structurally-deficient grandstands built in the 1920s. Source: CRBJ

10.3 tons: The amount of cocaine seized by Charleston-based Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton as part of an international drug crackdown that netted over 27 tons of drugs. Source: P&C

Jen Berry Hawes has some touching interviews with the families affected by newly-convicted white supremacist murderer Dylann Roof's rampage at Emanuel AME Church last June. Source: P&C

With unanimous verdicts of guilty for every single federal charge handed down in court yesterday, the only possibilities that await Dylann Roof are life in prison or execution by the federal government. Source: AP

The State interviewing Midlands residents about ethics violations in the Statehouse: "I've come to expect it."

After state Rep. Jim Merrill was indicted this week for ethics violations, at least one of the businesses he's said to have had dealings with, Thomas & Hutton Engineering, says they will no longer use politicians as consultants. Source: P&C

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin met with President-elect Donald Trump yesterday as part of a delegation from the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Source: The State

U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez's entry into the DNC chairman's race automatically makes him a frontrunner with Congressman Keith Ellison. S.C. Dem Chair Jaime Harrison remains in the race as well. Source: NBC News


