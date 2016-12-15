The Agenda: More corruption indictments coming?; CARTA getting money for shelters, buses; I-526 still alive

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons

Are more corruption indictments on the way?

CARTA is getting $500,000 from the state Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (along with $900k in federal matching funds) for new buses and bus shelters in the Charleston area. Source: Live 5

The I-526 project looks to still be alive after a meeting of the state Transportation Infrastructure Bank yesterday. Local officials will return to the board in March to account for ways to cover budget shortfalls and additional funds needed to complete the outer belt project Source: P&C

Republican state House Rep. Jim Merrill was indicted yesterday on 30 charges of ethics violations and misconduct in office. Merrill is a former House Republican leader and led Donald Trump's S.C. campaign in South Carolina. The details of his indictment lead some to believe that others could also be named in the ongoing Statehouse corruption probe. Merrill's attorneys, one of whom is Democratic state Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, say the work is "completely legal and legitimate." Source: The State, P&C

The jury in the Dylann Roof trial is expected to begin deliberations today. Roof could face the death penalty if convicted. Source: P&C

State Rep. Beth Bernstein has filed a bill that would require gun buyers to wait until a background check is completed before they can purchase a gun. Dylann Roof was able to buy the gun said to have been used in the Emanuel shooting because federal investigators did not complete his check within the state-mandated three day window. Source: WIS-TV

A bill filed in the state Senate could make sharing 'revenge porn' illegal. Source: Spartanburg Herald-Journal