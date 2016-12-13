The Agenda: NAACP calls for Slager retrial transparency; Gowdy Benghazi committee shuts down

click to enlarge House Oversight Committee file photo

Congressman John Lewis, a lifelong civil rights activist, told USC winter graduates Monday, "You must go out and get in trouble, necessary trouble, to help make our country and make our world a better place." Source: The State

Charleston's bid to become a World Heritage Site looks unlikely for the time being after the a preliminary National Park Service list of potential sites did not include the Holy City. Source: P&C

The state Transportation Infrastructure Bank will meet Wednesday and could reportedly revive discussions about I-526. Source: P&C

Among the revelations yesterday in court about the investigation into Dylann Roof after the Emanuel church shooting was that Roof also reportedly kept handwritten lists of mostly black church parishes in S.C. Source: Reuters

The Charleston NAACP reiterated Monday that they want a fair and transparent jury selection process for the retrial of Michael Slager. Source: SC Radio

After two and a half years and $7.8 million spent, the U.S. House's Select Committee on Benghazi, headed up by U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, issued its final report and shut down last week before Congress adjourned. Source: Greenville News

State Sen. Tom Davis is asking the state's high court to weigh in on the order of succession once Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster assumes the governor's office some time next year. Source: P&C