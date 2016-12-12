Best of Charleston 2017 nominations are now open!

click to enlarge File

It's back! Best of Charleston nominations open today and run through January 6, 2017. The definitive guide to City Paper readers' favorite local restaurants, shops, activities, services, and local hotspots, Best of Charleston hands out awards in more than 340 categories.In this round, we'll take last year's winner and the four other most-nominated entries in each category into the final round of voting to determine the Best of Charleston. There's no minimum threshold for nominating and voting, but if you weigh in on 35 or more categories, you'll be entered for tickets to our huge Best of Charleston 2017 party in the spring.This year, we've got a few new categories:Best PitmasterBest Body PiercerBest Mac and CheeseBest Place to See Local MusicBest Limo/Party BusBest Chicken FingersBest Bloody MaryBest Pest ControlBest Children's Clothing RetailerBest Children's ConsignmentBest Vape ShopBest Recording Studioto cast your nominations.