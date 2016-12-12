Best of Charleston 2017 nominations are now open!

click to enlarge
It's back! Best of Charleston nominations open today and run through January 6, 2017. The definitive guide to City Paper readers' favorite local restaurants, shops, activities, services, and local hotspots, Best of Charleston hands out awards in more than 340 categories.
Nominate now at BestofCharleston.net!
In this round, we'll take last year's winner and the four other most-nominated entries in each category into the final round of voting to determine the Best of Charleston. There's no minimum threshold for nominating and voting, but if you weigh in on 35 or more categories, you'll be entered for tickets to our huge Best of Charleston 2017 party in the spring.
This year, we've got a few new categories:
Best Pitmaster
Best Body Piercer
Best Mac and Cheese
Best Place to See Local Music
Best Limo/Party Bus
Best Chicken Fingers
Best Bloody Mary
Best Pest Control
Best Children's Clothing Retailer
Best Children's Consignment
Best Vape Shop
Best Recording Studio
Head over to BestofCharleston.net now
to cast your nominations.