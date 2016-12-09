The Agenda: NPS head to visit Penn Center; State seeking dismissal of 'disturbing schools' suit

click to enlarge YouTube

The state's 'disturbing schools' statute is being challenged, in part, by the student who filmed a student being flipped out of their desk by a Richland school resource officer

The state attorney general and law enforcement agencies are seeking to throw out a lawsuit brought by local students and the nonprofit Girls Rock that asserts the state's 'disturbing schools' statute is unconstitutional. The ACLU is supporting the litigation and the federal Department of Justice says they're watching its progress. Source: P&C

$1.3 million: The amount the state correctional agency will spend to help detect illegal cell phones inside state prisons. Source: P&C

NYT: "John Glenn, American Hero of the Space Age, Dies at 95"

P&C scoop yesterday: During the Michael Slager hearing, the jury foreman had a North Charleston breach of trust charge dropped by the local solicitor's office, which was also prosecuting Slager.

The South Carolina Senate swore in four women as members on Tuesday, the most the General Assembly's upper chamber has ever had. Charleston-area state Sen. Margie Bright-Matthews, who replaced slain Rev. Sen. Clementa Pinckney, is one of those members. Source: The State

Gov. Nikki Haley is not expected to see much opposition to her appointment to the United Nations, but she was in D.C. nonetheless yesterday in an effort to secure support. Source: P&C

The director of the National Park Service will visit the historic Penn Center on St. Helena Island next week as Congressman Jim Clyburn works to have the site declared a national monument before President Barack Obama leaves office. Source: P&C

Construction business is buoying coastal economies these days, economists say. Source: P&C