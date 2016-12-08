The Agenda: Slager foreman says jury deadlocked on manslaughter; Graham says he wants Putin to "pay a price" for election interference

The 'Today' show caught flak yesterday for using a file image from Baltimore protests over the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody. The show issued an on-air apology this morning and spoke in-studio with the Michael Slager jury foreman about the deliberations, which he said had ruled out a murder conviction and weighed instead the manslaughter charge. Source: P&C, TODAY

During the first day of testimony yesterday, Dylann Roof's mother reportedly suffered a heart attack and collapsed in the courtroom. Source: The State

Gov. Nikki Haley is in Washington today talking to lawmakers who will vote on her confirmation to be U.N. ambassador, but she will likely face little opposition. Source: The State/McClatchy

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Congressional Democrats are both pushing efforts to probe the involvement of the Russian government in this year's election. Graham says he does believe Russia interfered in the election, and says "I want Putin personally to pay a price." Source: CNN

Wall Street Journal: "How Donald Trump’s Web of LLCs Obscures His Business Interests"