Monday, December 5, 2016

The Agenda: Where are Charleston's new libraries?; Clemson to face Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl; USC frats see uptick in misconduct

Kevin Bryant could be S.C.'s new lt. gov.

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge FILE
  • File

A train traveling from Greer to Charleston carrying hundreds of BMWs derailed over the weekend, damaging 97 of the cars. Source: WYFF-TV

The Clemson Tigers will play Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 after winning the ACC title on Saturday over Virginia Tech. Source: Greenville News

The University of South Carolina has reported that twice as many students have been hospitalized for drinking too much compared to last year and that USC frats have been charged with more misconduct this semester than any in the past five years. Source: The State

A Philadelphia-Orlando Southwest flight was diverted to Charleston yesterday after a woman on board gave birth. Source: P&C

Two years after Charleston County voters approved $108 million for new libraries, there still aren't any new libraries. Source: P&C

Could S.C. Sen. Kevin Bryant be the state's next lieutenant governor?


Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS