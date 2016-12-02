Friday, December 2, 2016

The Agenda: Roof says barring ex-lawyers from speaking violates his rights; First 787-10; West Ashley funds approved

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge Roof appearing in court earlier this year - COURTESY GRACE BEAHM/THE POST AND COURIER
  • Courtesy Grace Beahm/The Post and Courier
  • Roof appearing in court earlier this year

Accused Emanuel AME shooter Dylann Roof said in a filing yesterday that federal Judge Richard Gergel's move to prohibit Roof's old attorneys from speaking on his behalf in court violates his constitutional rights. Source: P&C

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says "it's the right thing to do" to protect illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. as children from deportation. During the campaign, Donald Trump pledged to rescind immigration orders put in place by President Barack Obama that protected so-called "Dreamers." Source: The State

The S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum at first asked for $3.6 million to properly display the Confederate flag in the Columbia museum, but without that funding, the museum says it's looking for a way ti display the banner in the facility as is. Source: P&C

Boeing South Carolina workers are assembling the first 787-10 airplane at the North Charleston plant, it's the first Dreamliner derivative made completely in South Carolina. Source: CRBJ

Charleston County has approved West Ashley TIF money to be used for revitalization in the area. Source: P&C


Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS