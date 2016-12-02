Central Mosque of Charleston invites community to attend open house Sat. Dec. 3

click to enlarge

The Central Mosque of Charleston is hosting an open house, where everyone, non-Muslims included, are welcome to see the practice of Islam in action. The Mosque's members hope to promote unity and understanding between the local Muslim and non-Muslim communities.“This will be a platform where we want interaction between the different communities,” says Shab Maghrabi, the treasurer of the Central Mosque. The event will feature readings from the Quran, an appearance from guest speaker Imam Eesa Woods, and Middle Eastern cuisine.“In all, I would say we are promoting interaction between people," adds Maghrabi. "Friendly interaction between people and then also being tolerant to each other’s opinions and dogmas and principles.”The Central Mosque of Charleston is located at 1082 King St. The open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 3 and is open to the public.