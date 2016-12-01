The Agenda: Offshore oil drilling debate back?; DOJ interested in "disturbing schools" suit

click to enlarge Flickr user Berardo62

Congressional Democrats re-elected Nancy Pelosi as their leader yesterday, which means that U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn will keep his post as the House's #3 Democrat after some question whether Democratic turmoil could result in leadership change. Source: P&C, McClatchy

Opening arguments are expected to begin Friday in accused Emanuel AME shooter Dylann Roof's federal case. Source: P&C

The U.S. Department of Justice said this week that it had taken an interest in a lawsuit challenging the state's "disturbing schools" law and its impact on black students. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says he hopes the legislature will make readdressing the "ambiguity" of the law in the new session. Source: P&C, WIS-TV

Some coastal communities in South Carolina are worried that the offshore drilling debate could be restarted under the Trump administration. Source: South Strand News

P&C Editorial: "Trump should drop his bad tweeting habit"

Charlotte prosecutors said yesterday that the officer involved in the shooting death of Keith Scott will not face criminal charges. Source: Charlotte Observer

$10 million: The amount the state may have overpaid in flood food stamps following last year's October floods. Source: Greenville News

$64 million: The amount the state will likely spend to cover costs of damages caused by Hurricane Matthew this year. Source: P&C