Get your 2017 holiday parking voucher and enjoy a parade or four

It's here! It's here! The the holiday season and that means the City of Charleston is slidin' into your glove compartment with their annual two-hour holiday parking garage voucher. That's about $4.00 of free parking for you penny-pinchers out there, but it's a priceless amount of time spent driving downtown not looking for parking.
Head over to CharlestonArts.org to print off your voucher and then visit any of the garages named on the voucher to park your heart out. (For two hours.)
Now that you've found your parking spot, what to do? Well, if you're downtown this Sun., Dec. 4, you can enjoy the annual holiday parade
, capped off by the big tree lighting in Marion Square. The parade starts at 2 p.m. on Broad Street and the tree lighting concert kicks off at 4:30 p.m. (That's more than 2 hours of parking, so plan accordingly.)
While we're talking parades, here's what's coming up over the next few weekends:
Isle of Palms
Holiday Street Festival and tree lighting
Saturday, Dec. 2, 2-7 p.m.
North Charleston
Christmas Festival and parade
Saturday, Dec. 2, 3-8 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant
Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Parade of Boats
Saturday, Dec. 10, 5-8 p.m.