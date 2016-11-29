The Agenda: Leatherman won't become lt. gov.; Rural S.C. hospitals could close with Obamacare repeal

click to enlarge Flickr user armyengineersnorfolk

State Senate President Pro Tempore: "I will remain in the Senate" and avoid the state line of succession as Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster becomes governor with Gov. Nikki Haley's departure for the United Nations. Source: Florence Morning News

Amazon says it will close its North Charleston book-making fulfillment center, moving its operations to the Midlands. The closing does not apparently affect the company's local Createspace subsidiary. Source: P&C

Charleston state Sen. Marlon Kimpson wants the state to use $31.6 million in settlement money paid by Volkswagen for environmental mitigation to buy 300 new high-efficiency school buses. Source: P&C

County School Board Member Kate Darby has been elected chair of school board. Cindy Bohn Coats declined to run for re-election to the position. Source: P&C

Three South Carolina eel fishermen were arrested and charged with illegally harvesting and transporting elvers. The juvenile eels fetch top dollar in foreign markets. Source: P&C

The repeal of the Affordable Care Act could have dramatic effects on hospitals in the state, forcing more uninsured patients to seek care. Rural hospitals would be particularly affected and could resort to further cuts or closures. One Upstate hospital official on the repercussions if the ACA is repealed under the Trump administration without a replacement: "That would be catastrophic." Source: Greenville News

Charleston Currents columnist Andy Brack on McMaster: "Maybe now it will be a better day for South Carolina"

Jury selection continues today in Dylann Roof's capital trial for the Mother Emanuel killings. Federal District Judge Richard Gergel called Roof's decision to represent himself "unwise."

Michael Slager is testifying in his own defense today in the shooting death of Walter Scott. Watch live at charlestoncitypaper.com/live.