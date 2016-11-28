The Agenda: Emanuel AME trial resumes; Dabo says players deny using racial slurs; "Chaos" if Leatherman refuses promotion

The State columnist Cindi Scoppe: "Godspeed Gov. Haley; welcome Gov. McMaster"

Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks warns of "chaos" if Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman refuses to succeed Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster once he becomes governor as Haley leaves for the United Nations. Hicks: No matter what happens, Leatherman will not become lieutenant governor."

NYT Editorial Board on Trump's cabinet appointments thus far: "No experience, no problem"

The trials for Michael Slager and Dylann Roof continue today in Charleston with news that Roof will be representing himself in the death penalty case. Source: P&C, NYT, CP

State Rep. Justin Bamberg, an attorney by trade who has been representing families of those killed by police including Walter Scott's, is starting his own law firm. Source: Orangeburg Times and Democrat, P&C

20,000: The number of jobs created from contractor work and retail buying during last year's October floods. Source: P&C

At least one USC Gamecock player has accused an unnamed Clemson offensive lineman of using a racial slur against him during a confrontation before Saturday's rivalry game. Clemson's Dabo Swinney says his players have denied the accusations. Clemson shut down the Gamecocks, 56-7. Source: The State, Greenville News