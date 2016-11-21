The Agenda: Scott as GOP backup in 2020?; Sanford says cabinet doesn't need to look "like a Benetton commercial, but..."

The "Girl Power" photo from the Dem convention featuring state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews and two other female S.C. delegation members appeared again this weekend in an NYT op-ed: "Will women still want to run?"

Low pay, low morale, and understaffing makes for a dangerous situation in prisons across the state. Source: P&C

Attorneys for ex-North Charleston officer Michael Slager are attempting to set the scene of the Walter Scott traffic stop and have jurors see the sequence of events that led to Scott's death at the hands of Slager through the police officer's eyes. Source: P&C

Former state DHEC director and 'anti-union lawyer' Catherine Templeton confirmed to the P&C that she is planning to run for governor in 2018. Source: P&C

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's name has also been floated as a possible 2018 option in South Carolina, but if Trump falters, could he also be a GOP 'Plan B' 2020 presidential candidate? Source: McClatchy

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford on Haley's potential in a Trump cabinet: "I don't think the Cabinet needs to look like a Benetton commercial, but I think having folks of different ethnic backgrounds matters."

Rep Sanford on @MSNBC RE: Gov Haley: "I don't think the cabinet needs to look like a Benetton commercial, but..." https://t.co/LL2zLxZ1kU — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 17, 2016

Husk in Greenville: Plans have been submitted for the restaurant's Upstate location. Source: Greenville Journal

Among this year's Rhodes scholars is USC senior Jory Fleming, a geography and marine science double-major. Source: AP