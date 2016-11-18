The Agenda: Could Romney spoil Haley's chances?; Roof hearing remains closed; Clyburn will run for leadership post

click to enlarge Flickr user gageskidmore

A hearing next week to assess the competency of accused Emanuel AME shooter Dylann Roof to stand trial will remain closed to the public, a judge ruled yesterday. Source: AP

Defense attorneys for former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager had their first full day of testimony Thursday, working to set the stage of the encounter between Slager and Walter Scott before an onlooker's camera later recorded the officer shooting and killing Scott as he fled. Source: P&C

Charleston Congressman Jim Clyburn will seek re-election to his post as the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House. Source: P&C

So, what if Gov. Nikki Haley and Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster get pulled into the Donald Trump administration? In that case, Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman would assume the state's top office. Source: The State

Former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney will reportedly also meet with Trump over the weekend about becoming his secretary of state, the same position Haley is reportedly being considered for. Source: Reuters

Sun News headline: "How disasters are creating uncertain future for some SC farmers"

A Midlands restaurant owner is in a dispute with the Sons of Confederate Veterans over a flag pole that was supposedly deeded to the group to fly the Confederate flag back in 2005. The new owner wants to take the flag down. Source: AP