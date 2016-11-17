The Agenda: Haley meeting with Trump team today; Slager defense opens case; Roof competency hearing could be closed

Trump meeting with Gov. Nikki Haley tomorrow, per transition spokesman Sean Spicer says on call with reporters. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 17, 2016

The Post and Courier reports that Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster confirmed rumors that bubbled up Wednesday afternoon that Gov. Nikki Haley was being considered for a Trump administration cabinet post. McMaster said he was reportedly asked about being attorney general and that Haley was being considered for secretary of state. Haley will reportedly meet with the Trump team today. Source: P&C

Gov. Haley also was elected as the vice-chair of the Republican Governors Association yesterday. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will serve as chairman. Source: AP

The fire at the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce building under construction in Beaufort was determined to be an accident. Source: Beaufort Gazette

Attorneys for former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager begin their defense today. The judge allowed the state's final witness to testify as an expert, but admitted he was "troubled" when considering the crime scene analyst's credentials. Source: AP

Members of the media and prosecutors will attend the hearing today that could determine whether accused Emanuel gunman Dylann Roof's competency hearing next week will be open or closed to the public. Source: The State

Congressman Mark Sanford is asking the feds for a nine-month reprieve to allow the state to comply with national Real ID standards. Source: McClatchy