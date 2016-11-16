Could Nikki Haley become Trump's secretary of state?

Most of the talk about South Carolinians who could get pulled into a Donald Trump administration has been about Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster, who supported Trump early and has served in state government for years. But what about someone different? Someone younger. Maybe with fewer years of political experience, but experience at higher levels than McMaster. What about Gov. Nikki Haley?
Sources tell me Donald Trump is now considering Governor Nikki Haley for Secretary of State.— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 16, 2016
Throughout the campaign, Haley had a few not-so-complimentary things to say about Trump, including equating the candidate's more incendiary rhetoric to the Emanuel AME shooting. Then, yesterday, when the governor was asked about the prospect of the Republican-controlled Congress operating alongside a Republican president, Haley said, "I’m just giddy." Less than 24 hours later, Haley has reportedly been floated by someone somewhere near the ears of Joe Scarborough to succeed John Kerry as the leader of the State Department and America's top diplomat.
Trump has spent the past several days reaching out to political figures who opposed him in the Republican primary to fill major positions.— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 16, 2016
Somehow I suspect this is just Scarborough's way of communicating with Trump https://t.co/Zr8bcJJqX6— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 16, 2016