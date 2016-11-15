The Agenda: SC Dem leader to run for DNC; Make state superintendent appointed?; Bannon outcry "clearly warranted"

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison announced on the Rachel Maddow Show last night that he would enter the race for DNC chair as the party looks to re-energize after losing the presidential election. Source: Politico, P&C

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon op-ed today: "As a sheriff, I know that jail is not always the answer"

As former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager stands trial on murder charges and a few days after city leaders pushed through a community-police relations board that some call weak, the Charleston Area Justice Ministry gathered Monday to call for a full civil rights investigation of the North Charleston Police Department. Source: P&C

A man who put two Charleston County deputies in the hospital after stealing one of their batons during fight in the middle of a Ladson-area roadway over the weekend has reportedly died. Source: AP

P&C editorial on Steve Bannon: "The outcry against Mr. Bannon from all sides is clearly warranted."

Context: Yesterday we posted about Bannon's leadership at Breitbart News in the weeks after the Emanuel AME shootings when the site posted a column praising the Confederate flag's "glorious heritage."

Gov. Nikki Haley will reportedly ask state lawmakers to make state superintendent an appointed cabinet-level position. Source: P&C

Exit ramps from I-26 to Spruill Avenue will be closed beginning this weekend until 2019 beginning this week as work begins on roadways serving the new North Charleston port. Source: P&C