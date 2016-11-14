The Agenda: A Scott-Gowdy ticket for governor?; FBI investigating fire at black business group; Roof's competency questioned?

click to enlarge Flickr user gageskidmore

Regina Tague, the mother of suspected Upstate serial killer Todd Kohlepp, said her son is "not a monster." Tague described possible motives for the heinous crimes her son is accused of to '48 Hours' on Friday. Source: AP

Fmr. City Paper Editor Chris Haire for the Greenville Journal: "Both Republicans and Democrats ignored the force driving Trump’s popularity"

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is reportedly on president-elect Donald Trump's so-called 'enemies list.' Graham was critical of Trump throughout the election and 'Apprentice' star turned Trump deputy Omarosa Manigault said "let me just tell you, Mr. Trump has a long memory, and we're keeping a list." Source: IJ Review

The FBI is reportedly investigating a fire over the weekend at the nearly-complete Black Chamber of Commerce building under construction in Beaufort. The building had previously been the target of racial vandalism last year. Source: Reuters, WYFF, AP

The federal judge presiding over accused Emanuel shooter Dylann Roof's trial may be questioning whether the man is mentally competent to stand trial. Source: AP

Scoop from P&C on Friday: Could U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Congressman Trey Gowdy be plotting a run for S.C. governor and lt. governor in 2018? Source: P&C