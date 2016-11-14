Man who published "Hoist it High and Proud" on Confederate flag after Emanuel shooting will be top Trump adviser

Discrimination watchdogs like the Anti-Defamation League, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations have decried Bannon's hire as public white supremacists have applauded Trump's choice. In 2007 court statements made by Bannon's ex-wife, he reportedly said he didn't want his daughters going to school with Jewish students and under Bannon, Breitbart News developed into an "online haven for white nationalists." Even conservative commentator Glenn Beck has said Bannon is one of the "most dangerous" figures in American politics.
David Duke Praises Steve Bannon’s Hiring and media hatred against him proves Jewish media hypocrisy! Listen to this! https://t.co/AavGiYAwhl— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) November 14, 2016
The appointment puts Bannon in the same position previously held by David Axelrod and Karl Rove, both of whom led candidates into their two-term presidencies. A press release yesterday said that Bannon and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, tapped as White House chief of staff, will serve as "equal partners."
1/ "Strategist" is the best possible position for Steve Bannon in the Trump White House.— Richard 🐸 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) November 14, 2016
Lots of chatter. Breitibart's Bannon in WH is deeply troubling. Bannon as COS would have been more so. Not "normalization." Just a fact.— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 13, 2016
