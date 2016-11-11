The Agenda: Veteran's Day; S.C.'s role in Trump admin; Summey pushes through police advisory panel

click to enlarge Flickr user bigdog104

Photo from Fort Jackson cemetery, Memorial Day 2016

On Veterans Day: The nation's combat veterans consider how a Trump administration will affect them and the nation they served. Source: P&C

Amid objections from residents and doubts from council members, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has pushed through a proposal for a community-police relations committee. Summey on possible changes to the plan: "They told us what they want, and we can't give it to them." Source: P&C

State financial analysts say S.C. budget-writers will have an additional $446 million for next year's budget. It's unknown how that money will be spent. Source: The State

State lawmakers are scrambling to reduce a $20 billion shortfall facing the state pension fund. Their latest proposal for quick cash: Cigarette tax. Source: P&C

Could state Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster be brought into the Trump administration? Source: P&C

Though she didn't prevail in S.C. on election day, Hillary Clinton edged out Donald Trump among more than 497,000 absentee ballots cast. Source: P&C

NYT headline: "Southern Football’s Rise Can Be Seen in Rock Hill, S.C."