Did your neighborhood vote for Trump or Clinton? A look at Charleston County precinct results

For the first time in five presidential elections, Charleston County voters cast their ballots Tuesday for the candidate who will not become president.
Hillary Clinton won a majority in Charleston County, but could only garner 40 percent of the statewide vote
while Donald Trump pulled in nearly 55 percent. Local precinct-level results show Clinton held most downtown voting locations save for two of three South of Broad precincts including the neighborhoods flanking the Battery and White Point Gardens.
Elsewhere in town, voters mostly repeated party-line trends seen in 2012 and 2008 when the Obama-Biden ticket won Charleston County. Clinton picked up a few East Cooper precincts outside I-526 as well as Sullivans Island, which remained red in both Obama elections. Trump held on to most of central Mount Pleasant, southern and outer West Ashley, Folly, Kiawah, and IOP.
Data from S.C. Election Commission and Charleston County GIS