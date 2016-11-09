Charleston voters back Tinkler, incumbents, and half-cent tax referendum

Sam Spence

The unofficial election results are in for Charleston-area elections. Democratic candidate Mary Tinkler claimed a narrow victory over Andrew Smith for county treasurer, while fellow democrat Peter Tecklenburg and incumbent took the win against Elizabeth Moffly for auditor.With five seats up for election on the Charleston County Consolidated School Board, three incumbents were able to maintain their positions on the board. Representing the peninsula, Todd Garrett claimed a strong victory over Tony Lewis. With two seats available to represent the north area district, longtime board member Rev. Chris Collins won the most votes among the four candidates vying for the seat, winning 37 percent of the votes. In a close race for the second seat, Kevin Hollinshead was able to gain enough support to clinch a victory.For two seats representing West Ashley on the school board, incumbent Michael Miller was the big winner with 36 percent of the votes, followed by newcomer Priscilla Jeffery, who beat out Gary Leonard for a win.Charleston County voters approved a new half-cent sales tax, which earned 51 percent of the ballots cast. The new tax is limited to the next 25 years or until a total of $2.1 billion in revenue has been collected. $1.89 billion of that money will go to financing the costs of road projects and mass transit. The remaining funds are set toward funding greenbelts.In the U.S. Senate, incumbent Tim Scott soundly defeated challenger Thomas Dixon by a two-to-one margin. U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford was met with similar support from voters, claiming 59 percent of votes to defeat Dimitri Cherny. Long-serving incumbent for District 6 in the U.S. House of Representatives Jim Clyburn took 69 percent of the vote over challenger Laura Sterling.In state races, Samuel Rivers was re-elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives, defeating K.J. Kearney for the District 15 seat. Looking to the state House race for District 119, Democratic candidate Leon Stavrinakis defeated Lee Edwards.