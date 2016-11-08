The Agenda: Heading to the polls; Absentee turnout way up; Roof jury selection put off

Nearly 463,000 South Carolinians had cast absentee ballots by mid-day Monday, up nearly 30 percent from 2012. Source: AP

Jury selection in the Dylann Roof has been put off until Wednesday after attorneys and the federal judge in the case huddled for nearly two hours Monday, when selection was initially scheduled to begin. Source: P&C

Ex-North Charleston police officer Michael Slager's former law enforcement colleagues remained the subject of questioning Monday, some giving apparently conflicting accounts of what video evidence appears to show in Slager's murder trial in the death of Walter Scott. Source: AP, P&C

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, who led the congressional investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, on FBI Director James Comey's decision to again decide against any criminal prosecution against Clinton: "I disagreed with director Comey in July and I disagree with him today." Source: Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Real estate clients for suspected Upstate serial killer Todd Kohlhepp are expressing disbelief that Kohlhepp could be capable of the chilling crimes he's been accused of. Source: Anderson Independent-Mail

Gov. Nikki Haley is questioning spending by the University of South Carolina after reports show increased revenue from sports at the same time the school is asking for permission to raise up to $46 million through bonds. Source: SC Radio Network