Polls are open until 7 p.m. in Charleston, here's what you need to know on Election Day

Well, it's finally election day. Whichever way the vote goes, it'll all be over by the time you go to sleep tonight. Thank goodness.

In South Carolina, the polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Charleston County voters will elect candidates for president, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, S.C. Senate and House of Representatives (some districts), school board, constituent school board, clerk of court, county auditor and treasurer, and county council. Two local bond questions are also on the ballot.

Still have questions before you go to the polls?

We'll be here after the polls close at 7 p.m. tonight with local updates on the latest results.