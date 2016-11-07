The Agenda: New Fort Moultrie quarters; Big early voting numbers; Roof jury selection postponed

click to enlarge US Mint

Endorsements: P&C backs Libertarian Gary Johnson for president and supports passage of the half-cent sales tax referendum.

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan spoke in North Charleston on Saturday. Source: P&C

New quarters featuring Fort Moultrie should be put into circulation this week a part of a

US Mint program commemorating notable national parks. Source: P&C, US Mint

Jury selection was set to begin today in the trial of Dylann Roof, but the court is instead discussing a procedural matter. Source: P&C

At least 60,000 residents of Charleston County are expected to vote before election day this year, more than 20 percent of the registered population. 37,000 people voted early/absentee four years ago. Source: P&C

The FBI said late Sunday that his agency won't take any action against Hillary Clinton after reviewing a new trove of Clinton camp emails reported last week which sent the end of the election cycle into a bit of a frenzy. Source: NYT

NYT: "South Carolina man may be linked to 7 killings, authorities say"